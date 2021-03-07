KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 8, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions remaining in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested. To get a test – go to the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

If you got your first vaccine dose at one of the Community Center Mass Vaccination Clinics in February – check the date for you r2nd shot on you vaccine card. There is a 2nd (Booster) Dose clinic this Thursday and again Friday, March 19th at the Community Center. If you are getting your second dose – please make sure you bring your card so the shot can be documented for you.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center will be getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which is a one dose COVID-19 Vaccine. They are asking community members to call in if you are interested in this vaccine option so they know how much of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to request. You can call 541-553-1196 to let them know.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program. Meals are free for those 60 and over. You can sign up by calling the Senior Center this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s Menu: Sausage Kale Soup with turkey sandwiches and fruit.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a virtual speaker’s panel for international Women’s Day – on Monday March 8th from 9:30 until noon. Panelists will include Jillene Joseph of the Native Wellness Institute, KJ Quaid of WE CAN international, Se-ah-dom Edco from the MRG Foundation and Corinne Sams from the Umatilla Tribes’ Board of Trustees. You can watch on Zoom or Facebook Live. For details see the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

There is a Virtual Beginner Strength Training and Cardio class with instructor Jennifer Robbins on Mondays in the noon area on ZOOM.

There is a Virtual Men’s Talking Circle every Monday at 6:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the Zoom Link on today’s calendar posted on KWSO dot org https://us02web.zoom.os/j/82789298525

Warm Springs Nation Little League is accepting player registrations through March 17th. You can learn more at their new website at W S N L L DOT ORG

Warm Springs K8 Academy eighth grade student families should plan on participating in the 9th grade Virtual Forecasting and Information Night this Wednesday from 6-7pm. This will be a chance to look ahead to 9th grade next fall at Madras High School and to think about what classes you will be taking.

The Heart of Oregon Corps Thrift Store in Madras will be reopening this spring. Local students who participate in an on the job skills training program at the store will begin pre-opening training this month. They plan on reopening in April or May.

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with Neighbor Impact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS Website

It’s week two of the Warm Springs Community Action Team’s Food System Questionnaire designed to collect local perspectives. Here is the LINK to this week’s online survey.

