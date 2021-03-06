KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 7, 2021

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

It’s week two of the Warm Springs Community Action Team’s Food System Questionnaire designed to collect local perspectives. Here is the LINK to this week’s online survey.

The Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation Program remains closed to potential or existing clients unless you have an appointment. You can call Jackie Minson at 541-553-3490 to arrange a visit at their offices at the Education building in the Old Boys Dorm. Please call ahead for an appointment for Voc Rehab.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663. This week you can find their video about stretching on their YouTube page

Warm Springs TERO is now accepting new skills surveys for Construction Season. They have projects lined up both on and off the reservation for equipment operators, truck drivers, flaggers and laborers. You can download a survey online https://wstero.com/services/ To learn more call 541-675-5439.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a virtual speaker’s panel for international Women’s Day – tomorrow morning from 9:30 until noon. Panelists will include Jillene Joseph of the Native Wellness Institute, KJ Quaid of WE CAN international, Se-ah-dom Edco from the MRG Foundation and Corinne Sams from the Umatilla Tribes’ Board of Trustees. You can watch on Zoom or Facebook Live. For details see the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

COCC has announced that their Spring Term Adult Basic Skills classes will all be done remotely and online. You can sign up now for Reading, Writing, Language Arts, Basic Math, Science and Social Studies classes through March 15th. Spring Term starts March 29th. If you have questions you can call 541-504-2950. https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking interested persons who are interested in filling a vacancy on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest, resume, background check form and credit check form to the Secretary Treasurer Michele Stacona by March 10th.

