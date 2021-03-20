KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar 21, 2021

KWSO invites you to be part of our hashtag Empower Warm Springs (#EmpowerWarmSprings) campaign by sending us a photo of yourself wearing a facemask or of getting your COVID-19 vaccine. Email it to kwso@wstribes.org

With spring break this week plus some eased restrictions and increasing numbers of people being vaccinated – please don’t let your guard down and continue to take all precautions to protect from the spread of COVID-19. Wear a Face Mask – Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others AND – Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with.

Oregon’s MY VOTE website is where you can register to Vote online. You can also update your voter registration and find contact information for your local county elections office. The next statewide election is the May 17th Primary Election. April 27th is the last day to register to vote in the May 18th election

The Red Cross Cascades Region is hosting a series of free viritual emergency preparedness presentations this month at no cost. This Tuesday from 6-7pm they will cover Flooding Safety

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Baseball and Softball camp tomorrow and Tuesday for Spring Break. This is for Boys and Girls 8 to 12 years old. There is a limit to 25 players so be there on time Monday at 9am to sign up. There will be COVID-19 pre-screening and safety protocols observed. Wear a mask and a light jacket. Bring your glove and if you have them – cleats, a helmet, and a bat.

Warm Springs Juvenile Crime Prevention presents a Family Movie Night Wednesday evening at 8:43 at the Behavioral Health Building Lawn. They will show Tom and Jerry. Covid-19 Protocols will be in place. Bring something to sit on and a blanket.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting a live Virtual town hall for Vietnam Veterans This Thursday March 25th at noon via Zoom. They will cover earned benefits and other resources available to Vietnam Veterans and their families. Find the link to register on today’s KWSO’s website CALENDAR

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill does not accept tires. Also – please make sure you place the proper materials in the proper dumpster. The main dumpsters are for trash only. There are separate dumpsters for brush and others for Metal. Please take the time to place metal in the dumpster and not on the ground. Please don’t mix brush in with the trash dumpster. Thanks in advance for helping to keep things sorted.

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries is offering career support and guidance for veterans through paid apprenticeships. You can learn more ONLINE or call 971-673-0827.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663. You can find their article on Grip Strength posted on the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE

