KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 22, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination – call 541-553-2131

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

The appointment line is 541-553-2610.

For all other business, call 541-553-1196

KWSO encourages everyone to continue to take COVID-19 precautions and to get vaccinated when you can. By doing that – you help to Empower Warm Springs

Work along Highway 26 in Warm Springs continues this week. Traffic delays of 10-20 minutes can be expected Monday thru Thursday 7am – 5pm. They are making safety improvements and constructing an illuminated multi-use path from Hollywood Blvd to the Museum at Warm Springs. The project will be going on through the summer.

There is no school this week – it’s spring break.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Baseball and Softball camp today and tomorrow. This is for Boys and Girls 8 to 12 years old. There is a limit to 25 players so be there on time Monday at 9am to sign up. There will be COVID-19 pre-screening and safety protocols observed. Wear a mask and a light jacket. Bring your glove and if you have them – cleats, a helmet, and a bat.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On the agenda: a Secretary-Treasurer Update; a look at the April Agenda, Travel Delegations and a review of Minuses, the Legislative Update Conference Calls and the COVID-19 team update along with a 509J update. The afternoon will have enrollments – a Cannabis Commission Update – an Appeals Court Update – Development Update and a TERO Commission Update.

There is a Virtual Beginner Strength Training and Cardio class with instructor Jennifer Robbins is today in the noon area on ZOOM. You can find the link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Heart of Oregon Corps Thrift Store in Madras will be reopening this spring. Local students who participate in an on the job skills training program at the store will begin pre-opening training this month. They plan on reopening in April or May.

There is a Virtual Men’s Talking Circle every Monday at 6:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. Here is the Zoom Link (https://us02web.zoom.os/j/82789298525)

