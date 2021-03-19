KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 20, 2021

It’s time for the Community Calendar – with information that we hope you find useful.

KWSO’s Empower Warm Springs campaign is a celebration of the resilience of our reservation community in making our way through the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have a chance this weekend please take a look at video interviews with local people that are posted on our website or you can watch them on the KWSO YouTube Page.

With spring break next week plus some eased restrictions and increasing numbers of people being vaccinated – please don’t let your guard down and continue to take all precautions to protect from the spread of COVID-19.

The 2nd of 2 Public Hearings on redistricting will be held for Oregon Congressional District 2 is this afternoon at 1. The Public Input is part of the process about how Oregon lawmakers should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts. The process is based on population and tied to the Census. You can learn more including how to testify virtually at the Oregon State Legislature districting webpage

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is doing an online drug and alcohol survey to get input from Tribal Members. The survey can be done anonymously but you do have the option to include your name and be entered into a raffle for prizes. Here is the Survey Link

The Jefferson County School District 509J is currently conducting their annual Title 6 Indian Education Parent Input Survey. The Indian Education Formula Grant program provides grants to support local educational agencies in their efforts to reform elementary and secondary school programs that serve Indian students. You can complete the survey online. Find the link at the DISTRICT WEBSITE

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Baseball and Softball camp this Monday and Tuesday for Spring Break. This is for Boys and Girls 8 to 12 years old. There is a limit to 25 players so be there on time Monday at 9am to sign up. There will be COVID-19 pre-screening and safety protocols observed. Wear a mask and a light jacket. Bring your glove and if you have them – cleats, a helmet, and a bat.

There will be a Warm Springs Youth Football Camp this Wednesday from 11am – 1pm at the K-8 Academy Football Field. There is no charge for the camp which is being hosted by the Madras High School Football Program. This is for all Kindergarten thru 8th grade students.

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website. The tax filing deadline has been extended to May 18th.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery in Madras is having “The Bunny Bun Run” fundraising event on Saturday April 3rd. You can participate at Juniper Hills Park or do a Virtual Run on Easter Weekend at a time and location of your choice. It will be 5K and 10K events. There is a cost to participate and you can register online at https://mtstar.org/bunrun/

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.