KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 1, 2021

In Warm Springs anyone 18 and older who is I.H.S. eligible or who lives or works in Warm Springs can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Just call 541-553-2131 for an appointment. 16 and 17 year olds can call to get a vaccination today and there is also – a Johnson & Johnson -1 dose- Vaccine Clinic today at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church and they are taking walk ins.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

The Boil Water Notice for the The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system remains in effect.

There is a Virtual Beginner Yoga class with instructor Jennifer Robbins on Thursdays in the noon area on ZOOM. You can find the link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network will hold their virtual Zoom meeting this evening from 6-7:30.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663. This week you can find their latest video about IT Band Syndrome on their YOUTUBE PAGE

There is an Easter Drive Thru Event this Friday afternoon from 4-7pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Another event is Friday 5:30-7:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse. Vehicles can pick up Easter treats for your families celebration. There will be additional items too. Everyone will need to remain in their vehicle. Line up behind the community center for distribution in the parking lot.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank runs every couple weeks and will be open this Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4.

The deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League registration for both players and coaches is this Saturday. You can find registration forms and league information online at https://www.wsnll.org/. If you have any questions call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery in Madras is having “The Bunny Bun Run” fundraising event this Saturday. You can participate at Juniper Hills Park or do a Virtual Run on Easter Weekend at a time and location of your choice. It will be 5K and 10K events. There is a cost to participate and you can register online at https://mtstar.org/bunrun/

The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Madras is having Easter Services this Sunday at 11am. Everyone is welcome. A BBQ will follow.

Warm Springs Housing Authority COVID19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) for Renters Only is taking applications. The ERA program provides financial assistance for Rent, Utilities & Other Housing Expenses to eligible households. You can find link to the online application on today’s CALENDAR on KWSO.org.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is doing an online drug and alcohol survey to get input from Tribal Members. The survey can be done anonymously but you do have the option to include your name and be entered into a raffle for prizes. You can find the Survey Link in today’s community calendar on KWSO dot org.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.