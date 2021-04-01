KWSO News for Thu., Apr. 1, 2021

There is a COVID-19 Vaccination clinic today from 10am – 3pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. This is for the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine that is one dose only. If you have been putting off getting your vaccination – this is a great opportunity for the 1 dose vaccine if you are 18 and older and live or work in Warm Springs or are IHS Eligible. They are accepting Walk Ins.

At the Health and Wellness Center they continue to encourage people to come in for testing – to give them a good idea of the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community. You can chek in for a test at the Health & Wellness Center front gate.

Another wildfire was burning in Klamath County as of yesterday afternoon. The S’Ocholis Canyon Fire was burning 50 acres within the Fremont-Winema National Forest. By 3pm, firefighters reported that they were able to stop the fire’s forward movement. They expected to fully contain the fire. This is the second wildfire to hit Klamath County this week. The region is experiencing extremely dry conditions. Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued an emergency drought declaration just hours before the S’Ocholis Canyon Fire erupted.

Snow-water levels in the county are 77 percent of a normal water year. Weather forecasters aren’t expecting conditions to improve. Drought has become an ongoing trend for the Klamath Basin, which has had a state-declared drought almost every year this past decade. Mark Johnson with the Klamath Water Users Association says water flowing into Klamath Lake hasn’t been this low since the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s. Brown’s emergency declaration frees up additional state resources to assist water users into the summer. Nearly 80 percent of the state is experiencing some level of drought.

For Warm Springs residents who may be prepping for fire season by clearing debris around your home – please remember if you are going to do a debris burn – you do need to have a fire permit. To get one – you can go to the Warm Springs Fire Management Dispatch office in the industrial park. Also – make sure you call the Warm Springs PD before you start to burn so public safety is aware. And always check the weather forecast and don’t burn on windy days.

Top Chef Portland will air starting tonight on Bravo. New challenges this season will include a celebration of the Rose City’s Pan-African cuisine, they will feed front-line workers, do some crabbing on the Oregon Coast, and there is a surf and turf elimination challenge honoring the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Road trips will include a visit to the Tillamook Creamery and trip to the Hood River Fruit Loop. You can learn more HERE

The Branch of Natural Resources air quality report this morning lists the POLLEN/ALLERGY LEVEL at Medium-high today whitch will affect a large number of individuals who suffer from the pollen types of the season which include top allergens: Juniper, Alder and Poplar. Pollen levels for Friday will be in the Medium-high range.