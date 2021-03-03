KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 4, 2021

It’s spirit week at Madras High School. Today is Twin Day and Friday is spirit day – when Freshman wear red, Sophomores wear blue, Juniors wear white and Seniors you wear a toga and a crown. Tommorrow Night is the first White Buffalo football game of the season against Molalla. Due to Jefferson County Due to COVID-19 – – spectators are not allowed– but KWSO will broadcast the contest live with kick off at 7.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions remaining in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. Many programs require that you make an appointment so it’s best to call ahead if you need to do business.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh fruit & produce, canned fruit & veggies, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details and check out the “W S Commods” Facebook page for updates. (https://www.facebook.com/wscommods)

Anyone 18 or older who wants to get a COVID-19 vaccine can call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2610. This is for people who are I.H.S. eligible or who live or work in Warm Springs.

In Jefferson County there is a free COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic this Saturday from 9am – 4pm at the Madras High School Gym. This is for adults 65 and older. You can register online – find the link HERE

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Stay home as much as you can

There is a Virtual Beginner Yoga class with instructor Jennifer Robbins today in the noon area on ZOOM. You can find the link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network will hold their virtual Zoom meeting this evening from 6-7:30. Jordan Stacona will talk about Warm Springs Nation Little; Amanda Squiemphen-Yazzie will talk about redistricting in Oregon; and Joyce Suppah will talk about first foods student surveys. Find the link on the Papalaxsimisha facebook page. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87594448693

The Heart of Oregon Corps Thrift Store in Madras will be reopening this spring. Local students who participate in an on the job skills training program at the store will begin pre-opening training this month. They plan on reopening in April or May.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm starting February 24th. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

COCC has announced that their Spring Term Adult Basic Skills classes will all be done remotely and online. You can sign up now for Reading, Writing, Language Arts, Basic Math, Science and Social Studies classes through March 15th. Spring Term starts March 29th. If you have questions you can call 541-504-2950. or go ONLINE

Oregon’s MY VOTE website is where you can register to Vote ONLINE. You can also update your voter registration and find contact information for your local county elections office. The next statewide election is the May 17th Primary Election. April 27th is the last day to register to vote in the May 18th election

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org.