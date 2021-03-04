KWSO News for Thu., Mar. 4, 2021

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted this morning to advance the nomination of New Mexico congresswoman and Pueblo of Laguna member Deb Haaland as U.S. Department of the Interior secretary, putting her on the verge of becoming the first Native American to run a cabinet department. Committee Chair Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia called the question

Committee Chair Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia shared these opening remarks

Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she will support New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland to be Interior secretary. Collins is the first Republican senator to publicly back Haaland. Collins says she differs with Haaland on several issues but appreciates her role in helping to lead House passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, a landmark conservation law that Collins co-sponsored.

Haaland’s confirmation will now move to — the vote will go to the Senate floor.

A REMINDER to anyone who received their first dose of vaccine at the Warm Springs Community Center clinics on February 11th or the 19th – check your vaccine card for the date and time for your 2nd, booster dose. There are 2nd, Booster Dose clinics scheduled for Thursday, March 11th and Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Warm Springs Community Center.

The COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson and Johnson has passed a Western states safety review. That clears the way for the vaccine to be made available alongside previously approved shots from Moderna and Pfizer. At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center, COVID-19 Vaccine comes from Indian Health Service. They too expect to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Community Health’s Katie Russell shares what she knows.

For Jefferson County residents – a free COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic is planned for this Saturday at the Madras High School Gym. All appointments are filled at this time. The Deschutes County Mass Vaccination this week filled up their appointments earlier this week.

A strike notice from the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals was delivered on Tuesday to St Charles Health System Bend indicating that 156 technical employees represented by OFNHP plan to strike for an indefinite amount of time starting at 8 a.m. this morning. The two core issues are: compensation and union security.

The WNBA’s Seattle Storm have a new logo. It is the first major brand change in the history of the franchise. You can see the new logo HERE