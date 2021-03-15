KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 16, 2021

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination – call 541-553-2131

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

The appointment line is 541-553-2610.

For all other business, call 541-553-1196

Folks who got their first Moderna COVID-19 shot on February 19th – there is a Community Vaccination Clinic this Friday at the Community Center – where you get your 2nd dose.

In Jefferson County anyone age 65 and older, or in the 1A or 1B categories are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis. There is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice for residences there.

At Indian Head Casino the Cottonwood Restaurant has re-opened for “Dining In” with limited seating daily from 11am – 7pm.

The Red Cross Cascades Region is hosting a series of free viritual emergency preparedness presentations this month at no cost. This evening at 6pm they will cover Earthquake Safety.

There is a Virtual Women’s Talking Circle every Tuesday at 7:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the ZOOM LINK on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email antonio.gentry@wstribes.org

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill does not accept tires. Also – please make sure you place the proper materials in the proper dumpster. Please take the time to place metal in the dumpster for metal and not on the ground. Please don’t place brush in the trash dumpster. Thanks in advance for helping to keep things sorted.

There is no school this Friday at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy and next week is Spring Break. There will be a Warm Springs Youth Football Camp next Wednesday, March 24th from 11am – 1pm at the K-8 Academy Football Field. There is no charge for the camp which is being hosted by the Madras High School Football Program. This is for all Kindergarten thru 8th grade students.

TERO is now accepting new skills surveys for Construction Season. They have projects lined up both on and off the reservation for equipment operators, truck drivers, flaggers and laborers. You can download a survey ONLINE To learn more call 541-675-5439.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting a live Virtual town hall for Vietnam Veterans on March 25th at noon via Zoom. They will cover earned benefits and other resources available to Vietnam Veterans and their families. Find the link to register on today’s KWSO’s website Calendar today https://www.oregon.gov/odva/Connect/Pages/Townhalls.aspx

KWSO’s Community Calendar – where we share local information to keep you informed.