KWSO News for Tue., Mar. 16, 2021

Warm Springs Public Safety responded to a report of a cougar sighting early this morning near the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – moving toward the Community Center Fields. The Police have been patrolling since the call with no sign of the cougar. The Branch of Natural Resources plans follow up patrols and say that it is common for lions to expand into developed areas when food scarcity occurs or they are pushed by other territorial disputes with other lions. They recommend homeowners in the vicinity to be sure to keep dogs and cats inside or secured at night. It’s recommended folks avoid pedestrian use of the area, as well, especially during evening time.

With Spring Break coming up next week – everyone is encouraged to really consider your activities with regard to COVID-19. If you plan on traveling and or spending time with others – remember that continuing to take precautions like wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet of social distance protects everyone. If you do gather with others, that you do not live with – do so outdoors as that is safest. Public Health officials remind us that there is still a ways to go before COVID-19 is gone, and to avoid any behaviors that put yourself or others at risk.

The next COVID-19 Community Vaccination Event will be this Friday, starting at 9am at the Warm Springs Community Center. This is for both 2nd (Booster) dose shots a s well as for Primary doses . Check your vaccine card for your appointment time if you will be getting your 2nd (Booster) dose. To make an appointment to get your first dose of the Moderna Vaccine – call 541-553-2131. Walk-ins will be accommodated as well, for first doses. You must be 18 or older and be Indian Health Service eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs to receive a vaccination in Warm Springs.

For Jefferson County Residents 65 and older there is a FREE COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic tomorrow Noon til 6 at the First Baptist Church on the Corner of A and 6th Street in Madras. They are Limited to 650 doses. Call for an appointment at 541-475-4456. This Friday there is a Vaccination Clinic at Crooked River Ranch for residents and on Saturday March 26th there is a clinic at Camp Sherman. You can call Jefferson County Public Health for an appointment.

Earlier this month the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Announced the Construction of a New Show Barn that they expect will be completed by July 1st this year. The old Livestock Barn had to be taken down this past year for safety reasons. The new Show Barn will be 100’ wide by 140’ deep and will be located in the field just south of the old Show Barn. It will be constructed out of steel with a price tag of $376,825. Fairgrounds manager – Brian Crow said they continue to accept donations for the project and that folks should follow the Fairgrounds’ Facebook page “jeffersoncountyfaircomplex” for updates. The Jefferson County Fairgrounds has been operating since 1931, originally where the high school is located, then moving to its current location in the 1960’s.

The U.S. Senate voted Monday to confirm Rep. Deb Haaland as U.S. Department of the Interior secretary, making the Pueblo of Laguna member the first Native American to hold a Cabinet post and signaling a new direction for the department on public land, climate and tribal issues. Senator Chuck Shumer followed the approval with some comments –

This week’s ODOT Construction update includes the US26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor. They are constructing new ADA ramps and an illuminated multi-use path from Hollywood Blvd to the Museum at Warm Springs and will be installing pedestrian crossing safety devices across the highway. They will update and replace the guardrail, and re-pave the highway with new pavement markings and signage.(MP103.02-MP111.16) . This week the contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.