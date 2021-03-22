KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 23, 2021

Community Calendar for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

There is an opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccinated this Wednesday with the Pfizer Vaccine. This is the first of 2 doses for the Pfizer vaccine. You can schedule an appointment between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday. This Thursday between 10am and 3pm, there will be a vaccination clinic at the Simnasho Longhouse for those 18 and older. The Thursday clinic will offer the one-dose Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination at the Health and Wellness Center or either of this week’s clinics – call 541-553-2131.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. There will be updates from the Tribes’ Human Resources department; Finance; Governmental Affairs; Managed Care; Administrative Services; Procurement; Tribal Court; Public Safety and Natural Resources

The Red Cross Cascades Region is hosting a series of free virtual emergency preparedness presentations this month at no cost. Every Tuesday from 6-7pm they will cover the most common disasters we face in the Pacific Northwest and how to prepare for them. The presentation this evening is on Flooding Safety.

There is a Virtual Women’s Talking Circle every Tuesday at 7:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. Click HERE for the Zoom Link for visit the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

There will be a Warm Springs Youth Football Camp on Wednesday, March 24 th from 11am – 1pm at the K-8 Academy Football Field. There is no charge for the camp which is being hosted by the Madras High School Football Program. This is for all Kindergarten thru 8 th grade students.

from 11am – 1pm at the K-8 Academy Football Field. There is no charge for the camp which is being hosted by the Madras High School Football Program. This is for all Kindergarten thru 8 grade students. Warm Springs Juvenile Crime Prevention presents a Family Movie Night Wednesday evenings at 8:43 at the Behavioral Health Building Lawn. They will show Tom and Jerry. Covid-19 Protocols will be in place. Bring something to sit on and a blanket.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting a live virtual town hall for Vietnam Veterans on Thursday, March 25th at noon via Zoom. They will cover earned benefits and other resources available to Vietnam Veterans and their families. Click HERE for the link to register.

The deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League registration for both players and coaches has been extended to Saturday, April 3rd. You can find registration forms and league information online at https://www.wsnll.org/. If you have any questions call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill does not accept tires. Also – please make sure you place the proper materials in the proper dumpster. The main dumpsters are for trash only. There are separate dumpsters for brush and others for metal. Please take the time to place metal in the dumpster and not on the ground. Please don’t mix brush in with the trash dumpster. Thanks in advance for helping to keep things sorted.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is now accepting applications for student after school work. There are opportunities both for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can email Wayne Miller or call him at 541-553-3328 or email Melinda Poitra or call her at 541-553-3324.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is doing an online drug and alcohol survey to get input from Tribal Members. The survey can be done anonymously but you do have the option to include your name and be entered into a raffle for prizes. Here is the Survey Link.

Warm Springs TERO is now accepting new skills surveys for Construction Season. They have projects lined up both on and off the reservation for equipment operators, truck drivers, flaggers and laborers. You can download a survey online at https://wstero.com/services/. To learn more call 541-675-5439.

KWSO is sharing COVID-19 information, people’s stories, programs and videos about making our way through the pandemic as a way to help #EmpowerWarmSprings