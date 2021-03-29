KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 30, 2021

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Avoid gatherings with those who do not live with you

In Warm Springs anyone 18 and older who is I.H.S. eligible or who lives or works in Warm Springs can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Just call 541-553-2131 for an appointment. 16 and 17 year olds can get vaccinated this Thursday with the Pfizer Vaccine. Call to schedule an appointment at that same number – 541-553-2131.

Online pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Deschutes County fairgrounds is open to Central Oregon residents age 16 and up. You can sign up ONLINE.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis. There is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice for residences there.

There is a “Family Easter Fun Drive Through” Event this Friday afternoon from 4-7pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. A drive thru event will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse Friday 5:30-7:30. There will be treats that families can use for their Easter Celebration along with face masks, sanitzer and other items.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663. This week you can find their latest video about IT Band Syndrome on their YOUTUBE PAGE

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank runs every couple weeks and will next be open on Saturday and Sunday April 3rd and 4th from noon until 4pm.

Worksource Oregon is offering free virtual workshops in April. You can register ONLINE or call Wayne or Melinda at 541-553-3328 or 3324. Monday features an interview workshop. Tuesday – a Virtual Interview workshop. Wednesday learn about Soft Skills, Thursday – Resumes and Friday Networking. Every other Tuesday there is a workshop about successfully applying for a state of Oregon Job.

There is a Jefferson County Transportation System Plan Online Public Event this Thursday at 5:30pm. You can find information about how to participate online at JEFFCO dot NET

The Warm Springs Baptist Church is having its Spring Revival with services beginning at 6pm this evening and again tomorrow night. All public health guidelines should be followed.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is now accepting applications for student after school work. There are opportunities both for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller (wayne.miller@wstribes.org) at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra (Melinda.poitra@wstribes.org)at 541-553-3324

The deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League registration for both players and coaches is this Saturday. You can find registration forms and league information online at https://www.wsnll.org/. If you have any questions call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

