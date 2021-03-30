KWSO News for Tue., Mar. 30, 2021

In Warm Springs anyone 18 or older who is either: Indian Health Service eligible; Lives in Warm Springs; or Works in Warm Springs can be vaccinated by calling 541-553-2131. There is an opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccinated this Thursday. Call the same appointment line to get scheduled.

A union of hospital workers in Bend reached a tentative agreement with St. Charles Health System over the weekend. That’s according to the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. The union represents some 150 medical technicians, therapists and technologists at the Bend hospital. Earlier this month the workers held a ten-day strike. Union leaders claimed St. Charles was intentionally delaying negotiations in order to weaken organized labor. The hospital’s leadership accused the union of bargaining in bad faith. Details of the proposed resolution are not yet available. Working with a federal mediator, both sides agreed not to talk with reporters until union members hold a vote on the contract Wednesday.

Warm Springs Tribal Council was in session last week.

On March 22 nd the Secretary Treasurer provided an update. The April Agenda and Travel Delegations were approved. There were the Federal and State Legislative Update Calls. The COVID-19 team and 509J reported. Tribal Council did approve the utilization of COVID dollars to cover costs for wells and septic tanks. Updates were given by the Cannabis Commission. Appeals Court, Development, and the TERO Commission. It was decided that the Financial Strategies LLC vacancy will be advertised.

On March 23 rd there were updates from Human Resources, Finance, Governmental Affairs, Managed Care, Administrative Services, Procurement, Tribal Court, Public Safety and Natural Resources. A $2500 donation was accepted and Mavis Shaw was appointed to the Indian Head Casino Board of Directors.

On March 24th there were updates from Health & Human Services, Education, Public Utilities, TERO, the Gaming Commission and Surveillance. Tribal Council appointed Sandra Main, Mariam Tias, and Jessie Fuentes as the Warm Springs Tribal Gaming Regulatory Authority. There was a Cannabis presentation by Wakinyan. The proposal was denied by a vote of 3 yes – 5 no. Louie Pitt did a presentation about Willamette Falls.

