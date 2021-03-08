KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar 9, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required face masks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

Warm Springs TERO is now accepting new skills surveys for Construction Season. They have projects lined up both on and off the reservation for equipment operators, truck drivers, flaggers and laborers. You can download a survey ONLINE To learn more call 541-675-5439.

JUST A REMINDER to anyone who received their first dose of vaccine at the Community Center clinic on February 11th – check your vaccine card for the date and time for your 2nd, booster dose. There is a 2nd, Booster Dose clinics scheduled for this Thursday at the Warm Springs Community Center. If you are getting your second dose – please make sure you bring your card so the shot can be documented for you. Another follow up clinic for 2nd doses is scheduled for March 19th.

Anyone 18 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible or who lives or works in Warm Springs can call the Health and Wellness Center for a COVID-19 vaccine at 541-553-2610. Anyone who would like a COVID-19 test can check in at the Clinic’s front gate.

The Red Cross Cascades Region is hosting a series of free viritual emergency preparedness presentations this month at no cost. Every Tuesday from 6-7pm they will cover the most common disasters we face in the Pacific Northwest and how to prepare for them. Tonight’s presentation is on Wildfire Safety.

There is a Virtual Women’s Talking Circle every Tuesday at 7:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the ZOOM LINK on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds the community that the landfill does not accept tires. Also – please make sure you place the proper materials in the proper dumpster. The main dumpsters are for trash only. There are separate dumpsters for brush and others for Metal. Please take the time to place metal in the dumpster and not on the ground. Please don’t mix brush in with the trash dumpster. Thanks in advance for helping to keep things sorted.

The Warm Springs K8 Academy is starting up their sports program again. All athletes must have ALL paperwork turned in and a current physical on file to participate. After school from 3:30-5 there is opportunity Flag Football and Cross Country for 6th, 7th & 8th grade students. Volleyball is for 7th and 8th graders.

Warm Springs K8 eighth grade student families are reminded that this Wednesday is the 9th grade Virtual Forecasting and Information Night from 6-7pm. This is a chance to look ahead to 9th grade next fall at Madras High School and to think about what classes you will be taking.

There is a Opioid Overdose webinar on how to use Narcan for anyone interested this Wednesday at 10am. It’s sponsored by the Warm Springs Opioid Prevention Program. Here is the ZOOM LINK (Zoom Meeting ID – 808 570 9678.)

It’s week two of the Warm Springs Community Action Team’s Food System Questionnaire designed to collect local perspectives. There is a LINK to the survey on KWSO’s calendar posted at our website today.

