KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 31, 2021

The Warm Springs Senior Center continues to be closed and there is no Senior Lunch today.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035

The Warm Springs Baptist Church is holding the final evening of services for its Spring Revival tonight at 6:00. All public health guidelines should be followed.

The Native Wellness Institute and Papalaxsimisha is hosting a virtual Community Wellness Gathering this evening from 6-7:30. Everyone is welcome. You can find the Zoom Link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

In Warm Springs anyone 18 and older who is I.H.S. eligible or who lives or works in Warm Springs can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Just call 541-553-2131 for an appointment.

16 and 17 year olds can get vaccinated tomorrow (4/1/21) with the Pfizer Vaccine. Call to schedule an appointment.

Also – a Johnson & Johnson -1 dose- Vaccine Clinic will be tomorrow (4/1/21) at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church by appointment or walk in.

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs!

Online pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Deschutes County fairgrounds is open to Central Oregon residents age 16 and up. You can sign up ONLINE.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis. There is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice for residences there.

Spring Cardo Club is Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-8. Meet up in the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. Everyone is welcome. To learn more email jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org or call Joe Arthur at 541-553-3243.

There is an Easter Drive Thru Event this Friday afternoon from 4-7pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Another event is Friday 5:30-7:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse. Vehicles can pick up Easter treats for your families celebration. There will be additional items too. Everyone will need to remain in their vehicle. Line up behind the community center for distribution in the parking lot.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank runs every couple weeks and will next be open on Saturday and Sunday April 3rd and 4th from noon until 4pm.

The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Madras is having Easter Services this Sunday at 11am. Everyone is welcome. A BBQ will follow.

