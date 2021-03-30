KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 3/30/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 73 tests conducted yesterday (Monday 3/29/21).
There are currently 2 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 8 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
VACCINATIONS
- 2052 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 1532 2nd (Booster) doses have been given
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment call 541-553-2131.
Pfizer Vaccinations for 16 & 17 year olds this Thursday (4/1/21) at the Health & Wellness Center. Call for an appointment
+
Johnson & Johnson (1 dose) Vaccine Clinic this Thursday (4/1/21) at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church by appointment or walk in.
Warm Springs vaccinations are for anyone 18 and older who are either:
- H.S. Eligible
- Lives in Warm Springs
- OR Works in Warm Springs
HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS
- 82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 82 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
TESTING
If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go
- 9644 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 807 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began
PRECAUTIONS
Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL