KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 3/30/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 73 tests conducted yesterday (Monday 3/29/21).

There are currently 2 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 8 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

2052 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1532 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment call 541-553-2131.

Pfizer Vaccinations for 16 & 17 year olds this Thursday (4/1/21) at the Health & Wellness Center. Call for an appointment

Johnson & Johnson (1 dose) Vaccine Clinic this Thursday (4/1/21) at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church by appointment or walk in.

Warm Springs vaccinations are for anyone 18 and older who are either:

H.S. Eligible

Lives in Warm Springs

OR Works in Warm Springs

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

9644 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

807 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

