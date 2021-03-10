KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 3/10/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 33 tests conducted on Tuesday (3/9/21).

There are currently 3 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 31 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

1707 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

814 2nd (Booster) doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered.

There is a Community Vaccination Event scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, March 11th at the Warm Springs Community Center.)

For anyone who got their first does on February 11 th – you need to check your vaccination card for your appointment time to get your second dose of the vaccine this Thursday. PLEASE BRING YOUR VACCINATION CARD WITH YOU TO DOCUMENT YOUR SHOT. You can also schedule an appointment for a first dose at Thursday’s Vaccination Clinic. Call 541-553-2160. Walk-ins will be accommodated as well, for first doses, while supplies last.



A second Community Vaccination Event will be held on Friday, March 19th at the Community Center.

You must be 18 or older and be INDIAN Health Service eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs to receive a vaccination from the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

81 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

9165 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

801 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

