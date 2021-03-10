KWSO News for Wed., Mar. 10, 2021

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Water and Wastewater Department reports trouble with the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water System due to electrical issues. They have identified the problem and are ordering parts to make repairs. In the meantime all users need to conserve water to make what is stored last as long as possible. Bottled Drinking Water is available at the Simnasho Longhouse and portable toilets are in place there. Showers are also being brought into place. The Schoolie Flat Water System draws water from the Simnasho reservoir. Once repairs are completed a boil water notice will be in effect as is protocol anytime there is a loss of pressure in a water system.

There is a Opioid Overdose webinar on how to use Narcan for anyone interested this morning at 10am. (and the 2nd Wednesday morning of each month.) It’s sponsored by the Warm Springs Opioid Prevention Program. Opioid Prevention Coordinator Antonio Gentry says that Narcan can help someone who has overdosed on Opioids. The Narcan inhaler is available at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center for anyone who would like to have it out of concern for a family member or friend who is an opioid user. Here is the ZOOM link and meeting ID for today’s 10am Narcan training (https://wstribes-org.zoom,us/j/8085709678 Zoom Meeting ID – 808 570 9678.)

In Warm Springs There is a Community Vaccination Event scheduled for tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center. This is a follow up for 2nd (booster) doses for people who got their first shot at the clinic on February 11th. You can sign up for a first dose vaccination by calling 541-553-2610. You must be Indian Health Service eligible or live or work in Warm Springs.

In Jefferson County anyone age 65 and older, or in the 1A or 1B categories are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456. If you are not eligible for a shot yet – you can be put on a waiting list. Last Saturday there was a mass vaccination clinic at Madras High School that administered 1130 vaccines to participants from all over Oregon. 40% of those who got a shot were from Jefferson County residents, and overall 87% were from Central Oregon.

Jefferson County will move from the COVID-19 “Extreme” category to “High Risk” this Friday. That means restaurants can offer indoor service at 25% capacity or 50 people – whichever is less. The category change also means Madras High School Volleyball moves closer to being able to play.

In Prep Sports Monday – Boys soccer lost to Estacada 2-0 – they will host Estacada today for a chance to even the record. The Madras Girls had a scoreless tie with Estacada Monday and they face them again, on the road, this Thursday. Madras Football is on the road at Estacada this Friday Night and KWSO will broadcast the game live here on 91.9 FM.

The Warm Springs K8 is starting up their sports program again starting today. All athletes must have ALL paperwork turned in and a current physical on file to participate. After school from 3:30-5 there is opportunity Flag Football and Cross Country for 6th, 7th & 8th grade students. Volleyball is for 7th and 8th graders.

The Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day is set for Friday March 19th. (The Event Date is Weather Dependent and Subject to Rescheduling) COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Rentals, Lessons, Lift Tickets and Lunch provided by Mt Hood Meadows. Limited seating on bus due to spacing requirements. Mask wearing is required on the bus and anytime social distancing is not possible at Mt Hood Meadows. Lodge is closed so all activities and meal service will be outside. Families can opt to drive themselves to participate in the event but all paperwork must be completed and turned in advance. Sign up is a little different this year. You must complete 3 forms and return them to get signed up for the trip. Here are the downloadable forms:

You can also pick up paper forms at KWSO, or email kwso@wstribes.org or text 541-460-2255 to request a form be emailed to you. All forms must be completed in full, including all requested information and signed. You can scan forms and email them back to kwso@wstribes.org or drop off your forms at KWSO in the Warm Springs Media Center. You will receive a call to confirm your registration after your paperwork is reviewed.

Public hearings started yesterday about how Oregon lawmakers should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts. The process, known as redistricting, is done after each federal census. The process is based on population and tied to the Census. Areas where population increases have occurred are the Portland and Bend regions. Today is the first of 2 hearings for residents of District 2 which include Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, parts of Josephine, Klamath, Lake Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco and Wheeler counties. Today’s public hearing is at 5:30 and a second hearing will be held on March 20th at 1pm. You can learn more including how to testify virtually at the Oregon State Legislature redistricting WEBPAGE