KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 11, 2021

A Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be held today at the Warm Springs Community Center. If you got your first dose of the Moderna vaccine on February 11th – find your vaccination card for your appointment time and get your second dose today. They will also be offering first dose shots. The next Community Clinic will be on Friday March 19th – at the Community Center. For Vaccine in Warm Springs you must be Indian Health Service Eligible, or work, or live in Warm Springs. To call for a vaccine appointment call 541-553-2610.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

Effective this Friday – Jefferson County will move from the COVID-19 Extreme Risk Category to the High Risk category which means Indoor dining will be allowed but not to exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people whichever is smaller. With some eased restrictions and increasing numbers of people being vaccinated – please don’t let your guard down and continue to take precautions to protect from the spread of COVID-19.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system experienced a failure due to electrical issues. Parts have been ordered so repairs can be made. For Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water system users there is bottled water, portable toilets and showers available at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day is Friday March 19th. (The Event Date is Weather Dependent and Subject to Rescheduling). COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Rentals, Lessons, Lift Tickets and Lunch provided by Mt Hood Meadows. There will be limited seating on the bus due to spacing requirements. Families can drive themselves as well. To participate – all paperwork must be completed and turned in – in advance. You can download the forms online at KWSO’s Website or pick up paper forms at KWSO. You can return completed forms via email to kwso@wstribes.org or drop off your forms at KWSO in the Warm Springs Media Center. If you have questions call or text 541-460-2255.

There will be a Warm Springs Youth Football Camp on Wednesday March 24th from 11am – 1pm at the K-8 Academy Football Field. There is no charge for the camp which is being hosted by the Madras High School Football Program. This is for all Kindergarten thru 8th grade students.

The Jefferson County School District 509J is currently conducting their annual Title 6 Indian Education Parent Input Survey. The Indian Education Formula Grant program provides grants to support local educational agencies in their efforts to reform elementary and secondary school programs that serve Indian students. You can complete the survey online. Find the link at the DISTRICT WEBSITE

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available. You can find is on KWSO dot ORG in the News and Info tab under opportunities. If you have questions, contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is now accepting applications for student after school work. There are opportunities both for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra at 541-553-3324

The Heart of Oregon Corps Thrift Store in Madras will be reopening this spring. Local students who participate in an on the job skills training program at the store will begin pre-opening training this month. They plan on reopening in April or May.

There is no Senior Lunch tomorrow – instead it will be Senior Breakfast from 8-10am.

Tune in to KWSO’s Community Talk Show tomorrow at noon for a discussion about the impact the pandemic has had on our children and how we can help them recover from this most unusual year. You can be part of the conversation by calling in at 541-553-1968 or texting 541-460-2255.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org.