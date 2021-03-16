KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 3/16/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 45 tests conducted on Monday (3/15/21).

There are currently 5 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 24 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

1777 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1084 2nd (Booster) doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered.

The next Community Vaccination Event will be this Friday, March 19, 2021 starting at 9am at the Warm Springs Community Center.

To sign up for a first dose of the Moderna Vaccine call 541-553-2131.

If you had your initial dose on February 19 th , Check your vaccine card for your appointment time for this Friday. Please make sure you bring your card to document your booster dose.

100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected in Warm Springs soon. Roughly half of those doses are already scheduled with Fire Management for wildland firefighters. This vaccine only requires one dose and

You must be 18 or older and be Indian Health Service eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs to receive a vaccination in Warm Springs.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

81 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

9285 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

84 positive tests have been reported from outside facilities

805 total positive test results total in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

RISKS

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

Jefferson County is now listed in the COVID-19 High Risk category which means Indoor dining is allowed but not to exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people whichever is smaller.

With spring break next week plus some eased restrictions and increasing numbers of people being vaccinated – please don’t let your guard down and continue to take all precautions to protect from the spread of COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION