KWSO News for Fri., Mar. 5, 2021

In Warm Springs, individuals can sign up for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine by calling 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older, and be IHS eligible or live or work in Warm Springs.

JUST A REMINDER to anyone who received their first dose of vaccine at the Community Center clinic on February 11th or the 19th – check your vaccine card for the date and time for your 2nd, booster dose. There are 2nd, Booster Dose clinics scheduled for Thursday, March 11th and Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Warm Springs Community Center. If you are getting your second dose – please make sure you bring your card so the shot can be documented for you.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center will be getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which is a one dose COVID-19 Vaccine. They are asking community members to call in if you are interested in this vaccine option so they know how much of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to request. You can call 541-553-1196 to let them know.

Warm Springs K8 Academy eighth grade student families should mark next Wednesday March 10th down for participating in the 9th grade Virtual Forecasting and Information Night from 6-7pm. This will be a chance to look ahead to 9th grade next fall at Madras High School and to think about what classes you will be taking. More information will come from the school district to families this weekend. Please reach out to the school if you have had any changes to your contact phone number or email address so they can make sure you get the information.

Today is the deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League coaches to submit paperwork for this year’s baseball and softball seasons. League Information officer Jordan Stacona shared information for potential coaches last night on the Papalxsimisha Community Network virtual meet up

Again the deadline for coaches is today and Stacona reminds families that player registrations are due by Wednesday March 17th.

Warm Springs Nation Little League will be set up at the Community Ctr. Parking Lot for drive thru registration pick up and drop off tomorrow (Saturday, March 6, 2021) From 10:00am to 2:00pm. You can also find registration forms and league information on their new website https://www.wsnll.org/

In Prep Sports – the White Buffalos are back! Boys Soccer yesterday played Molalla to a 2 – 2 tie. On Wednesday the Girls Soccer Team lost to Molalla 5-0.

With Jefferson County remaining in the Extreme Risk level for COVID-19, no spectators are allowed at games. Football hosts Molalla tonight at Stampede Stadium. Head Coach Curt Taylor says its been a long haul for the team to finally make it to game play.

KWSO will broadcast the game tonight live starting just before 7 with our pregame show featuring our full interview with Coach Taylor. He says the players are ready!

Madras has 5 games on their schedule in the shortened delayed fall season. It’s Molalla tonight at home then they travel to Estacada next Friday Night. They will host North Marion on March 19th. White Buffalo football plays at Crook County on the 26th and they finish the season at home against Gladstone. GO BUFFS!