KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 5, 2021

Madras High School’s first football game is tonight when Mollala comes to Stampede Stadium. Due to COVID-19, spectators are not allowed – BUT – KWSO will broadcast the contest live with kick off at 7.

Anyone 18 or older who wants to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Warm Springs can call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2610. This is for people who are I.H.S. eligible or who live or work in Warm Springs. At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

In Jefferson County there is a free COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic this Saturday from 9am – 4pm at the Madras High School Gym. This is for adults 65 and older. You can register online – find the link HERE

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program. Meals are free for those 60 and over. You can sign up by calling the Senior Center this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s Menu: Menudo with honey beans, sweet corn and fresh fruit.

Warm Springs TERO is now accepting new skills surveys for Construction Season. They have projects lined up both on and off the reservation for equipment operators, truck drivers, flaggers and laborers. You can download a survey online https://wstero.com/services/ To learn more call 541-675-5439.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a virtual speaker’s panel for international Women’s Day – on Monday March 8th from 9:30 until noon. Panelists will include Jillene Joseph of the Native Wellness Institute, KJ Quaid of WE CAN international, Se-ah-dom Edco from the MRG Foundation and Corinne Sams from the Umatilla Tribes’ Board of Trustees. You can watch on Zoom or Facebook Live. For details see the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Loan/Grant – Scholarship Application deadline is July 1st every year. There are requirements that are part of the application process. If you are planning on attending college or vocational school this fall – contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311 or carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. Credit now accepts payments via all credit cards with the exception of American Express. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking interested persons who are interested in filling a vacancy on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest, resume, background check form and credit check form to the Secretary Treasurer Michele Stacona by March 10th

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available. You can find is on KWSO dot ORG in the News and Info tab under opportunities.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.