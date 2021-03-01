KWSO News for Mon., Mar. 1, 2021

Today marks the anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 in Oregon, and the first issue of Oregon Coronavirus Update. This pandemic has touched every aspect of our lives in the past year, and while vaccines have given us hope, it’s important to acknowledge the difficulties as well. 2,208 Oregonians have died with COVID-19. 22 Warm Springs people were lost.

The Health & Wellness Center is offering vaccinations today. They are looking for 30 people to call for an appointment for today for first doses. If you are interested – please call 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older and live or work in Warm Springs.

The Oregon Health Authority has allocated 2,340 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Deschutes County for this week. Deschutes County Health is expected to announce how to sign up for vaccinations today. Last week – appointments filled up within a couple hours of the announcement. In Crook County individuals 75 and older, childcare providers, and early learning and k-12 educators can make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine every Tuesday at the Crook County fairgrounds. In Jefferson County there is a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic scheduled for this Saturday at the Madras High School Gym. This is for everyone age 65 and older. There is a Vaccination clinic scheduled for Crooked River Ranch on March 19th and at Camp Sherman on March 26th. You can sign up ONLINE

Last week – Warm Springs Water infrastructure needs was brought up by Oregon Senator Ron Wyden during the Senate confirmation hearing of Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior. The Western Tribal Water Infrastructure Actl was reintroduced by Wyden and Senator Jeff Merkley last week. First introduced in 2019 – the bill addresses Tribes in Oregon and across the West who have need to improve inadequate water infrastructure, with aging drinking water treatment and distribution systems. The Western Tribal Water Infrastructure Act would:

Authorize the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fund up to 10 water improvement projects per year for tribes in the Columbia River Basin and its adjacent coastal river basins;

Make the Indian Reservation Drinking Water program permanent and increase its funding from $20 million per year to $50 million per year.

A copy of the bill text is available here.

Oregon has been approved to issue Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments for the month of March 2021. These emergency allotments will be available on:

March 10 for current SNAP recipients

March 30 for new SNAP recipients after March 10

Emergency allotments raise each household’s regularly monthly SNAP allotment to the maximum allowable amount based on household size. Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), SNAP households already receiving the maximum allowable allotment based on household size are not eligible to receive the emergency allotment.

A young male wolf has been traveling near Yosemite National Park, the farthest south a wolf has been tracked in California in more than a century. Researchers have been monitoring the wolf dubbed OR-93 via his tracking collar and said the animal departed Oregon earlier this year, likely in search of a new territory. After leaving the Warm Springs Reservation – he trekked through Modoc County and crossing state highways 4 and 208, OR-93 recently moved into Mono County, just east of Yosemite. Officials say the animal is likely searching for a mate.

It’s spirit week at Madras High School this week. That means there is a dress up theme each day. Today is Ranch or Country attire. Tomorrow is Dress Like a Teacher Day. Wednesday is Aloha Day. Thursday is Twin Day and Friday is spirit day – when Freshman wear red, Sophomores wear blue, Juniors wear white and Seniors you wear a toga and a crown. Friday Night is the first White Buffalo football game of the season. Due to Jefferson County remaining in the Extreme risk level for COVID-19 there will not be spectators – but KWSO will broadcast the contest live with kick off at 7. Join Neal Morningowl and Kelly Simmelink for all the action