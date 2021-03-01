KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 3/1/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 35 tests conducted on Friday (2/26/21).

There are currently 8 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 35 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

1580 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered.

700 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given.

Individuals can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine by calling 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older and live or work in Warm Springs.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

80 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

8782 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

796 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

Positivity Rates

Last week (2/22/21-2/26/21)the testing positivity rate for Warm Springs was 2.7%

The week prior was 5.21%

The January testing positivity rate was 7.74%

The December 2020 rate was 10.32%

–

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION