KWSO News for Mon., Mar. 15, 2021

The Warm Springs Senior Program has suspended their Senior Lunch program until further notice due to vandalism that has occurred over the weekend.

Water has been temporarily restored to the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water System. With that a boil water notice is in place for users of that water system. That means water must be boiled for at least 3 minutes before consumption. You can also use bottled water for drinking, cooking, doing dishes and brushing your teeth. The boil water notice remains in effect until further notice.

The next Warm Springs Community Vaccination Event is this Friday at 9am at the Warm Springs Community Center. This is for both 2nd (Booster) dose shots (for those who got their first dose of Moderna Vaccine on February 19th) as well as for Primary doses . Check your vaccine card for your appointment time if you will be getting your 2nd (Booster) dose. To make an appointment to get your first dose of the Moderna Vaccine 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older and be Indian Health Service eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs to receive a vaccination here.

Yesterday marked one year since the first Oregonian died as a result of COVID-19. 2,322 Oregonians lost their lives with family and friends grieving those losses. In yesterday’s COVID-19 update – the Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths with 234 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 159,617.

The strike at St Charles Bend is due to end today with technical caregivers who are represented by OFNHP and St. Charles Health System leaders having come to an agreement that would end the strike and return therapists, technicians, and technologists to work today. This agreement ensures the two parties will bargain over several days to secure a contract by March 31, addressing key issues that were discussed at a recent bargaining session. A federal mediator has been very helpful and will continue to guide bargaining sessions through the end of the month.

In Prep Sports

Madras Football lost on the road to Estacada by a score of 6-48. The Buffs are 0 and 2 and this Friday they host the North Marion Huskies who are also 0 and 2 on the season

Madras Volleyball plays North Marion at home Tuesday and on the road Wednesday

Boys Soccer host North Marion today and plays at North Marion Wednesday

Girls Soccer play at North Marion today and hosts the huskies on Wednesday

Last Friday the Jefferson County COVID-19 risk level dropped from Extreme to High and that means high school sports can have a handful of spectators at their competitions. Football, Volleyball, Boys & Girls Soccer are able to have two (2)spectators per athlete join them in the stands. Visiting teams are still prohibited from having spectators. Spectators will not be charged admission into games; however, they will have to produce a ticket to get in. Each athlete will be provided their tickets in advance of each game. For contact tracing purposes, these tickets will require each spectators’ name and phone number, and will be collected at the gate. Lost tickets will not be reprinted or replaced. It’s imperative that spectators maintain 6-foot social distancing at all times, and wear masks – regardless if the sport is taking place inside or outside of a school facility. Spectators may also be asked a series of health screening questions in advance of entering the sporting event. For events taking place inside a school facility, temperature checks will also be required. During all sporting competitions, spectators can expect Covid monitors on-site and those that are unwilling to follow the social distancing and mask guidelines will be asked to leave the event.

For team fans – Madras High School will also be streaming video of all teams’ competitions. Check out the Madras High Facebook page for details.