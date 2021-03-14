KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 15, 2021 

Today is the deadline to turn in paperwork for Friday’s Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day. To participate in the trip you must complete all required paperwork which is available in front of KWSO or online on our WEBSITE . You can return forms by dropping them off at KWSO or email them to kwso@wstribes.org. You will receive a call to confirm your registration after your paperwork is reviewed.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis. There is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice for residences there. That means you should boil your water for 3 minutes before consumption or else use bottled water. Residents can expect the water to appear milky white which is expected when water is entrapped in the system.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. There will be a presentation about the Deschutes Basic HCP and NUID Project. In the afternoon attorney John Ogan will talk about Treaty Rights Emerging Issues, and Attorneys Ellen Grover and Josh Newton will present on the Karnopp Attorney Contract. There will also be an IRMP update.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program. Meals are free for those 60 and over. You can sign up by calling the Senior Center this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s Menu: Beef Enchilada casserole with veggies and fruit.

There is a Virtual Beginner Strength Training and Cardio class with instructor Jennifer Robbins today at noon on ZOOM. You can find the link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is now accepting applications for student after school work. There are opportunities both for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller (wayne.miller@wstribes.org) at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra Melinda.poitra@wstribes.org)at 541-553-3324

There is a Virtual Men’s Talking Circle every Monday at 6:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the Zoom Link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page (https://us02web.zoom.os/j/82789298525)

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and risk restrictions changing, it is still critical that everyone continue to protective measures to keep our communities safe. Please –

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

And avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

For anyone who received their first dose of vaccine at the Community Center clinic on February 19th – check your vaccine card for the appointment time for your 2nd, booster dose which will be administered on Friday, March 19th at the Warm Springs Community Center. Please make sure you bring your card so the shot can be documented for you.

COCC has announced that their Spring Term Adult Basic Skills classes will all be done remotely and online. You can sign up now for Reading, Writing, Language Arts, Basic Math, Science and Social Studies classes through March 15th. Spring Term starts March 29th. If you have questions you can call 541-504-2950. https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx

Keeping you in touch with happenings in and around Warm Springs – KWSO’s Community Calendar is read throughout the day every day.