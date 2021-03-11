KWSO News for Thu., Mar. 11, 2021

There is a Community Vaccination Event today at the Warm Springs Community Center. For anyone who got their first does on February 11th – you need to check your vaccination card for your appointment time to get your second dose of the vaccine this Thursday. PLEASE BRING YOUR VACCINATION CARD WITH YOU TO DOCUMENT YOUR SHOT.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to President Biden says Indian Country is setting a great example for other communities for getting vaccinated

(TEXT “The community spirit among the tribal nations is such that when you have something that you realize is important for your health, for that of your family, and for that of your community – I know it’s a close knit community – so perhaps that’s one of the reasons why when something as life-saving as a vaccine comes along, the uptake of it is very smooth and very efficient, so in that respect I think the rest of the country might learn a lesson from how things have gone with the tribal nations.”)

At the Community Center Vaccination Clinic today they are focused on 2nd doses of vaccine however they will also be offering first dose shots of the Moderna Vaccine as well. You must be 18 or older and be INDIAN Health Service eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs to receive a vaccination from the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center

Yesterday marked one week since about 140 Bend hospital workers went on strike. And it’s the first day in three months for real time negotiations between the workers’ union and St. Charles health system. Emily Cureton reports that hospital negotiators did not meet to bargain with union representatives in the weeks leading up to the walk out of medical technicians and technologists. According to union organizers, contested demands include multi-year wage structures and cost of living adjustments. St. Charles is contracting with an outside agency for a “prolonged strike period.” Hospital administrators say “qualified replacements have kept the Bend hospital running normally.” But nurses have raised red flags about working with temporary technicians who haven’t had the usual time or oversight when learning the ropes. A neurosurgeon said she canceled a surgery last week out of concern for the patient’s safety.

Cascades East Transit now offers a Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service that provides a ride for Veterans to help them make it to medical appointments or to meet their health care needs. CET wants more Veterans to know about it so more veterans they can take advantage of the service.

The number to call for the Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service is 541-385-8680. The service operates Monday thru Friday 7am – 6pm.

The ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system launches for the general public today here in Oregon. The West Coast warning system overseen by the U-S Geological Survey goes live in Washington state sometime in May. Correspondent Tom Banse says that ShakeAlert provides smartphone users from a few seconds to up to a minute of advance warning about incoming earthquake shaking. You don’t need to sign up for anything. Althea Rizzo of Oregon Emergency Management says the warnings go out automatically over the same Wireless Emergency Alert system used to distribute Amber Alerts. She says “It’s just a text message that will basically say, ‘Earthquake! Expect shaking. Drop, cover and hold. From the USGS.'” Rizzo says an earthquake alert gives you a head start to take cover and can trigger automatic valve shutoffs too. She says the March 11 launch date in Oregon was chosen deliberately because it’s the tenth anniversary of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan. ShakeAlert got a broad test in Western Washington last month and will launch statewide in WA after a little more fine tuning.