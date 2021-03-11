KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 11, 2021

There is no Senior Lunch today – instead it’s Senior Breakfast from 8-10 am.

The Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day is next Friday March 19th. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the Event Date is Weather Dependent and Subject to Rescheduling. There is also limited seating on the bus and COVID-19 precautions in place at Mt Hood Meadows. Rentals, Lessons, Lift Tickets and Lunch are all being provided. To participate in the trip you must complete all required paperwork which is available in front of KWSO or online on our WEBSITE . You can return forms by dropping them off at KWSO or email them to kwso@wstribes.org. You will receive a call to confirm your registration after your paperwork is reviewed.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is still under repair. Residents of the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water system need to conserve water until further notice. Bottled water, portable toilets and showers are available at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. There is limited public access. Temperature checks are done for anyone upon entry. Facemasks and Social Distancing are required. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

Be sure to tune in at noon today here on KWSO for our Community Talk Show. Join Dr. Shilo Tippett and Jane Kirkpatrick in a conversation about how the pandemic has impacted our children and how families can help kids to feel healthy, powerful and strong. That’s at noon today here on KWSO.

Effective today – Jefferson County will be able to move from the COVID-19 Extreme Risk Category to the High Risk category which means Indoor dining will be allowed but not to exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people whichever is smaller.

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and risk restrictions changing, it is still critical that everyone continue to take protective measures to keep our communities safe. Please –

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

And avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

In Warm Springs – anyone 18 or older who is either Indian Health Service Eligible, or who lives or works on the Reservation can make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine by calling 541-553-2610.

In Jefferson County anyone age 65 and older, or in the 1A or 1B categories are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment you can call Jefferson County Public Health at 541-475-4456.

KWSO will broadcast the Madras High School Football game at Estacada tomorrow at 7 o’clock live here on 91.9 FM. You can also listen ONLINE.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

Heart of Oregon Corps is a Central Oregon non-profit engaging 16-24 year olds with job skills training, education and leadership development. They are currently accepting applications in all programs. Americorps is a 3 month program for 17-24 year olds. Youth Build is a 12 Monday program for 16 -24 year olds. The Youth Conservation Corps is a summer work program for 16-18 year olds. Learn more or apply online at Heart of Oregon dot ORG

There will be a Warm Springs Youth Football Camp on Wednesday March 24th from 11am – 1pm at the K-8 Academy Football Field. There is no charge for the camp which is being hosted by the Madras High School Football Program. This is for all Kindergarten thru 8th grade students.

Oregon’s MY VOTE website is where you can register to Vote online. You can also update your voter registration and find contact information for your local county elections office.

The next statewide election is the May 17th Primary Election. April 27th is the last day to register to vote in the May 18th election

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.