KWSO News Monday 3/22/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update reports no new cases of COVID-19 from 30 tests conducted on Thursday (3/18/21). There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 14 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

There are two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination events scheduled for this week in Warm Springs. On Wednesday (3/24/21), they are looking for teens ages 16 and 17 to receive the first dose of the Pfizer Vaccine at the clinic from 9am to 3pm. On Thursday (3/25/21), there will be a vaccine event at the Simnasho Longhouse from 10am to 3pm for people 18 and older to receive the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 to schedule an appointment for either of this week’s events or a personal vaccine visit. All persons receiving a vaccine must be either eligible for care at Indian Health Service or live or work in the Warm Springs Community.

(OPB, Emily Cureton) Rural residents and Republicans are among the groups most likely NOT to trust vaccinations against COVID-19. That’s according to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Oregon’s lone Republican in Congress says he hopes those dynamics will change. Congressman Cliff Bentz represents 20 mostly rural counties East of the Cascades and in Southern Oregon.

BENTZ: “If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet against COVID, please do so. the way we’re going to get out of this economic slowdown is by getting people vaccinated. So I would just encourage people if they have hesitancy to talk to their doctor, get educated on it. And, uh, hopefully they’ll determine they’re getting vaccinated is a good idea.”

A spokesperson said that Bentz — who is 69 years old — was vaccinated earlier this month through the House of Representatives Office of the Attending Physician.

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said today that nine Oregon tribes will receive more than $10.5 million in affordable housing grants under the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help with the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is slated to receive 1.06 million dollars. Click HERE to view the press release.