If you are a Warm Springs Tribal member who plans to harvest, possess, or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms, you must have a permit. Permits are free to Warm Springs Tribal members and can be picked up the forestry administration office during business hours. If you are found without a permit a citation will be issued. The office hours are 8am-12pm and 1pm-4:30pm. For more information call 541-553-8200.

