The Papalaxsimisha program, Recreation Department and the Traditional Foods/Exercise Program will be hosting weekly Spring Cardio Club. The Club meets on Tueday’s and Thursday’s from 7am-8am at the Community Center parking lot. Masks are required for participants. If you are feeling sick, please stay home.

For more information contact Jillisa Suppah @jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org or Joe Arthur at 541-553-3243.

See Flyer Here