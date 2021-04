The Papalaxsimisha program is hosting a weekly Camel-back club where folks can walk/run at their comfortability with other community members. The club meets every Wednesday in April from 5:30pm-6:40pm at the Rodeo grounds. There will be door prizes for those who patriciate. Wear shoes you can hike in, bring water and a mask. For more information contact Charlene @charlene.dimmick@wstribes.org.

See the flyer Here