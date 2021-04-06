KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/6/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 37 tests conducted on Monday (04/05/21).
There are currently 3 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 9 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
VACCINATIONS
- 2140 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 1671 2nd (Booster) doses have been given
All 3 approved COVID-19 Vaccines are available in Warm Springs:
- Moderna – 2 doses – ages 18+
- Pfizer – 2 doses – ages 16+
- Johnson & Johnson – 1 dose – ages 18+
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131.
To be eligible for the vaccine in Warm Springs you must:
- Live in Warm Springs OR
- Work in Warm Springs OR
- Be Indian Health Service eligible
16 & 17 Year Olds can be vaccinated today at the Health & Wellness Center. Call 541-553-2131 to get an appointment. There are 36 Pfizer doses on hand that they would like to administer. This is a great opportunity for teens.
TESTING
With Spring Break recently along with the Easter Holiday and Root Feast – the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center encourages individuals to come in for a COVID-19 test. Testing continues to give us a good idea of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go
- 9840 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 809 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began
Positivity Rates
- Last week (03/29/21-04/02/21) the testing positivity rate for Warm Springs was1.29%
- The testing positivity rate for the week of (03/22/21-03/26/21) was 0.00%
- The rate for March was 1.20%
The Health & Wellness Center does want to continue to do as much testing as possible. Anyone interested in a test can get one. It might be a good idea if you traveled over spring break, just to be sure all is well.
HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS
- 82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 82 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
PRECAUTIONS
Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL