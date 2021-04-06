KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/6/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 37 tests conducted on Monday (04/05/21).

There are currently 3 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 9 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

2140 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1671 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

All 3 approved COVID-19 Vaccines are available in Warm Springs:

Moderna – 2 doses – ages 18+

Pfizer – 2 doses – ages 16+

Johnson & Johnson – 1 dose – ages 18+

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131.

To be eligible for the vaccine in Warm Springs you must:

Live in Warm Springs OR

Work in Warm Springs OR

Be Indian Health Service eligible

16 & 17 Year Olds can be vaccinated today at the Health & Wellness Center. Call 541-553-2131 to get an appointment. There are 36 Pfizer doses on hand that they would like to administer. This is a great opportunity for teens.

TESTING

With Spring Break recently along with the Easter Holiday and Root Feast – the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center encourages individuals to come in for a COVID-19 test. Testing continues to give us a good idea of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

9840 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

809 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

Positivity Rates

Last week (03/29/21-04/02/21) the testing positivity rate for Warm Springs was1.29%

The testing positivity rate for the week of (03/22/21-03/26/21) was 0.00%

The rate for March was 1.20%

The Health & Wellness Center does want to continue to do as much testing as possible. Anyone interested in a test can get one. It might be a good idea if you traveled over spring break, just to be sure all is well.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION