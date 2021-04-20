Community Calendar for April 21, 2021

There is an Earth Day Community Clean Up activity today from 8 until noon at the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. All supplies, water and lunch will be provided for volunteers and masks plus social distancing will be required.

Senior meals have been cancelled for the rest of the week.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Peer Support Group that meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

• There is voter registration being done by “We X Voter Outreach” this afternoon from 3:30-5:30 across from the post office in Warm Springs. If you are 18 or older and an Oregon Resident – you can register to vote. The voter registration deadline for the May 18th election is next Tuesday, April 27th.

• The Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a Virtual Forum for Jefferson County 509-J school board candidates on April 29th at 7pm. The forum’s Zoom link will be posted here that morning. You can also listen to the forum broadcast live on KWSO radio at 91.9 FM. If you would like to submit a question to be considered for the event – email it to kwso@wstribes.org and put 509-J candidate question in the subject line.

Every Wednesday this month you can participate in Camelback Club. Park and meet at the Rodeo Groups at 5:30 for a group hike. Allow at least an hour. Bring your best hiking shoes and wear a mask. Check the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page to learn more.

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th.

Portland General Electric’s Project Zero has an internship opportunity for young adults ages 20 to 24. There are upcoming ZOOM information sessions on April 21st, 29th and May 3rd. To participate – RSVP taaj.armstrong@pgn.com

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

The Johnson O’Malley program has applications available now for Spring Extra Curricular Activities for Jefferson County 509-J & South Wasco County School District students. We have the downloadable forms on KWSO’s WEBSITE

Spring Cardo Club is Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-8am meeting in the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. Everyone is welcome. To learn more email jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org or call Joe Arthur at 541-553-3243.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Washanaksha Cultural Coalition is seeking grant applications for projects and activities in support of the arts and heritage. You can download a Washanaksha Grant Application PACKET. And hard copies are available at the Museum at Warm Springs, here at KWSO and at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho.

The deadline to submit an application is May 7th.

