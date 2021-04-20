KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/19/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 35 tests conducted on Friday (04/16/21).
There are currently 2 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 17 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
VACCINATIONS
- 2268 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 1828 2nd (Booster) doses have been given
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131.
Eligibility for the vaccine in Warm Springs is for individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs or who are Indian Health Service eligible.
SYMPTOMS
Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.
HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS
- 82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 82 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
TESTING
If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.
- 10157 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 726 Total Positive Cases resulted
- 89 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- There have been a total of 815 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
Positivity Rates
- Last week (04/12/21-04/16/21) the testing positivity rate for tests conducted at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center was 0.52%
- The testing positivity rate for the week prior was 0.00%
- The week before it was 1.29%
PRECAUTIONS
Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL