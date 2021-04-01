KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 2, 2021

Anyone 18 and older who lives in Warm Springs or works in Warm Springs or who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Just call 541-553-2131 for an appointment.

Online pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Deschutes County fairgrounds is open to Central Oregon residents age 16 and up. You can sign up ONLINE.

KWSO wants to thank you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs!

There is no Senior Lunch today as the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center remains closed.

There is an Easter Drive Thru Event this afternoon from 4-7pm at the Warm Springs Community Center with another Drive Thru 5:30-7:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse. Participants need to remain in your vehicle and wear a mask to pick up Easter treats for your family along with additional items.

Residences served by the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is continue to have a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

The deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League registration for both players and coaches is tomorrow. You can find registration forms and league information online at https://www.wsnll.org/. If you have any questions call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

Root Feast will be held at the HeHe Longhouse this Sunday with Diggers Memorial on Saturday. Facemasks are required along with social distancing and all COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank will be open this Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4pm.

The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Madras is having Easter Services this Sunday at 11am. Everyone is welcome. A BBQ will follow.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

