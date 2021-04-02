KWSO News for Fri., Apr. 2, 2021

Yesterday, 15 Pfizer vaccines were administered to 16 & 17 year olds at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. More appointments are available for teens next week for the Pfizer vaccine. To schedule an appointment call 541-553-2131.

There were 35 Johnson and Johnson vaccines given at a COVID-19 shot clinic yesterday at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Warm Springs or who is Indian Health Service Eligible.

As more people are vaccinated everyone should continue to take precautions to protect from COVID-19 by wearing a face mask in public spaces, maintaining 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

There is a community drive thru event today to distribute Easter treats for families, PPE and other items. From 4-7 this afternoon vehicles will line up behind the community center and pick up items in the parking lot. Kids do not need to be present. Folks should stay in their vehicles and wear a facemask. A drive thru event will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse from 5:30-7:30

Yesterday, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the formation of a new Missing & Murdered Unit (MMU) within the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services (BIA-OJS) to provide leadership and direction for cross-departmental and interagency work involving missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives. The MMU will help put the full weight of the federal government into investigating these cases and marshal law enforcement resources across federal agencies and throughout Indian country. Missing & Murdered Unit (MMU) – Operation Lady Justice.

It’s the final game of the short COVID-19 fall football season tonight at Stampede Stadium as the Madras White Buffalos host the unbeaten Gladiators from Gladstone. 50% capacity for spectators will be allowed. Facemasks and social distancing will be in effect and enforced. If you don’t go to the game – you can hear it live here on KWSO with Kelly Simmelink and Neal Morningowl calling the action. Kickoff is at 7 o’clock.

Madras Boys Soccer finished their season with a 3-1-4 record. They closed out play Wednesday on the road with a 4-0 win at Gladstone. The Madras Girls soccer team has one more game on their schedule when they host Corbett next Monday at 4. Volleyball will finish at home Monday when they host Estacada.

Up next for student athletes is OSAA’s Season 3 for Baseball, Softball, Golf, Tennis and Track. First practices start next Monday with competition beginning April 12th.