KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 29, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to keep others safe.

Jefferson County Public Health is holding another Mass Vaccine Clinic today at the Camp Sherman Community Hall from 9am – 4[m. This is for the COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine for Anyone 18 and older. Walk-Ins are Welcome.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today 9 to 4 . If you have questions – call Theo Perez Zamora at 541-553-3579.

The Senior Wellness Program has senior lunch today at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Pick-up and delivery is between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Chicken Parmesan casserole with spiral pasta.

Cascades East Transit Saturday Service returns to Warm Springs and other Community Connector Routes tomorrow. Today from noon until 2 in the Warm Springs Market Parking Lot you can learn more about CET service – routes and schedules, plus they will have hand sanitizer, face masks and LED safety lights you can pick up.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Peer Support Group this afternoon at 2. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

In Warm Springs a burn permit is required for yard debris and you can pick up your permit at the Warm Springs Fire Dispatch office. Remember not to burn on windy days; never leave a fire unattended: and be certain the fire is completely out prior to leaving. Have a water source and shovel available while burning. Keep debris piles small adding material gradually as the pile burns down. Call Police Dispatch before you start your burn to give them your permit number.

The Warm Springs Resource Management Interdisciplinary Team is in a 30 day public comment period for the Burned Area Rehabilitation plan for the Lionshead Fire. The Project Assessment is focused on reforestation. You can find copies of the plan at the Post Office, the Tribal Administration Building, at the Natural Resources and Forestry Offices and also ONLINE. The deadline to comment is on Monday.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice. The Water/Wastewater department expect parts that are needed for the repairs to arrive around May 15th.

You can check out the radio play THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPER INDIAN, by Arigon Starr by registering for free online. To access this 3 part audio story – order 1 free ticket and fill in the required information and you can listen thru next Wednesday (May 5th) at no cost. https://theautry.org/events/signature-programs/native-voices-at-the-autry

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.