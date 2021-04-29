KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/29/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 from 15 tests conducted on Wednesday (04/28/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

There are currently 13 active cases of COVID-19 and 6 close contacts receiving daily monitoring from CTWS & IHS staff.

VACCINATIONS

2302 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1905 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

84 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

St. Charles hospitals are at 91.90% occupancy and ICUs are at 66.67% (there are 36 cases of Covid-19 with 5 of those patients in the ICU)

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10464 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 739 Total Positive Cases resulted

91 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 830 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you. Get vaccinated.

Effective tomorrow, Friday, April 30, 2021 Deschutes County, Crook County, and Wasco County all move into the Extreme Risk category for COVID-19. That means indoor dining is prohibited in eating & drinking establishments in those counties. Long-Term Care facilities can only allow outside visitation. Stores must operate at 50% capacity.

Jefferson County remains in the High Risk category for COVID-19.

You can find detailed guidance for all levels at: https://coronavirus.oregon.gov/Pages/guidance.aspx

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION