KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 9, 2021

KWSO’s Community Talk is back at noon today. Our monthly talk show welcomes Alyssa Macy as our special guest. Alyssa is the CEO of Washington Conservation Voters. She will be talking about the environmental work she is doing.

There is a COVID-19 Vaccine Event on Monday for anyone who lives or works in Warm Springs or who is I.H.S. eligible or family members of those folks. You can call for an appointment at 541-553-2131 or they will be taking walk-ins. This is a Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Event on Monday from 10am – 3pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church.

We thank you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs!

The Senior Wellness Program has resumed meal deliveries on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Today they begin working out of the Greeley Heights Community Building. Pick up and delivery is between 11am and 1pm. Today’s menu features: BBQ ribs with mashed red potatoes and apple slaw.

There is a job fair at the Madras Aquatic Center today from 10am – 3pm. They have full and part time positions they need to fill for: Customer Service Specialists, Lifeguards and Program Aides. You can learn more ONLINE or call 541-475-4253.

The Warm Springs Resource Management Interdisciplinary Team has opened a 30 day public comment period for the Burned Area Rehabilitation plan for the Lionshead Fire. The Project Assessment is focused on reforestation. You can find copies of the plan at the Post Office, the Tribal Administration Building, at the Natural Resources and Forestry Offices and also ONLINE

Spring is often the time when folks work to clean up vegetation and yard debris around their property. In Warm Springs a burn permit is required for yard debris and you can pick up your permit at the Warm Springs Fire Dispatch office. Anyone planning to burn yard debris should – avoid burning on windy days; never leave a fire unattended: and be certain the fire is completely out prior to leaving. Have a water source and shovel available while burning. Keep debris piles small adding material gradually as the pile burns down. Call Police Dispatch before you start your burn to give them your permit number.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

Oregon’s VOTE website is where you can register to Vote online. You can also update your voter registration and find contact information for your local county elections office.

The next statewide election is the May 17th Primary Election. April 27th is the last day to register to vote in the May 18th election

