KWSO News for Fri., Apr. 9, 2021

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Celebration here in Warm Springs is cancelled for this year.  The Spilyay Tymoo reports that the Pi-Ume-Sha Committee made the decision recently in the interest of public health and safety.  Pi-Ume-Sha commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government and takes place each year near June 25th.

There is a COVID-19 Vaccine Event this coming Monday (4/12/21) at the Presbyterian Church from 10am – 3pm.  This is for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is only 1 dose.   You can call for an appointment at 541-553-2131 or they will also take walk-ins.  If you have been putting off getting vaccinated – Monday is a good chance to get it done.

The Eugene Airport is among 12 destinations chosen for a new, startup budget airline’s inaugural lineup.   Starting May 12th, Avelo [AV-el-oh] Airlines will connect Eugene with the Hollywood-Burbank Airport in California, four days a week.   Avelo will also be offering flights to and from Redmond’s Roberts field on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving at 9:15am with departures at 9:55am.  Introductory fares for those flights are $19.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Is still Accepting Volunteer Application for:  T-ball Coaches, Rookies Coaches, Minor & Major Softball Coaches.  Each team must have 2-3 coaches per team.  T-Ball – Is still accepting applications players.  Rookies – Rookie team will be determined on Monday.   We have reached the 15 player limit for two rookie teams.  Additional players will be placed on a waiting list.

  • Rookie’s Baseball practice on the NE corner behind the community center.
  • Minor Baseball practice at 4:00 pm at Little Buck Field
  • Major Baseball practice at 4:30 pm at Papoose Field
  • Junior Baseball practice at 6:00pm at the Junior BB field
  • Minor Softball practice at 4:30pm and 6:00pm at the girls softball field.
  • Major/Junior Softball practice at 6:00pm at the Junior softball field.
  • Practice time and location subject to change. 

High School Cross County Championships are tomorrow in Eugene at Marist High School.  There are 2 White Buffalo runners that will be representing Madras High School.  According to the Madras Pioneer, Grayson Symons finished 4th in the Tri-Valley Conference cross country championships and Talize Wapsheli was 5th for the girls.  Both those finishes qualified them to compete at the state meet tomorrow.

