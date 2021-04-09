KWSO News for Fri., Apr. 9, 2021

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Celebration here in Warm Springs is cancelled for this year. The Spilyay Tymoo reports that the Pi-Ume-Sha Committee made the decision recently in the interest of public health and safety. Pi-Ume-Sha commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government and takes place each year near June 25th.

There is a COVID-19 Vaccine Event this coming Monday (4/12/21) at the Presbyterian Church from 10am – 3pm. This is for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is only 1 dose. You can call for an appointment at 541-553-2131 or they will also take walk-ins. If you have been putting off getting vaccinated – Monday is a good chance to get it done.

The Eugene Airport is among 12 destinations chosen for a new, startup budget airline’s inaugural lineup. Starting May 12th, Avelo [AV-el-oh] Airlines will connect Eugene with the Hollywood-Burbank Airport in California, four days a week. Avelo will also be offering flights to and from Redmond’s Roberts field on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving at 9:15am with departures at 9:55am. Introductory fares for those flights are $19.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Is still Accepting Volunteer Application for: T-ball Coaches, Rookies Coaches, Minor & Major Softball Coaches. Each team must have 2-3 coaches per team. T-Ball – Is still accepting applications players. Rookies – Rookie team will be determined on Monday. We have reached the 15 player limit for two rookie teams. Additional players will be placed on a waiting list.

Rookie’s Baseball practice on the NE corner behind the community center.

Minor Baseball practice at 4:00 pm at Little Buck Field

Major Baseball practice at 4:30 pm at Papoose Field

Junior Baseball practice at 6:00pm at the Junior BB field

Minor Softball practice at 4:30pm and 6:00pm at the girls softball field.

Major/Junior Softball practice at 6:00pm at the Junior softball field.

Practice time and location subject to change.

High School Cross County Championships are tomorrow in Eugene at Marist High School. There are 2 White Buffalo runners that will be representing Madras High School. According to the Madras Pioneer, Grayson Symons finished 4th in the Tri-Valley Conference cross country championships and Talize Wapsheli was 5th for the girls. Both those finishes qualified them to compete at the state meet tomorrow.