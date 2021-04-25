KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 26, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs! Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment. At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is a Portland Harbor Update – the MOU with 509-J and a report from the COVID-19 team and 509-J. Also – committee updates from – Culture & Heritage, Education, plus Fish and Wildlife ON and OFF reservation.

The Senior Wellness Program offers senior meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Greeley Heights Community Building (until Senior Wellness Center repairs are completed.) Pick-up and delivery is between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Beef Stew with roots and bread.

Oregon is holding a special district election on May 18 th with local ballots including 3 positions for the Jefferson County 509-J school board, 1 position for the Education Service District, and 3 positions on the Madras Aquatic Center District.

There is voter registration being done by "We X Voter Outreach" today from 11:30 – 1:30 across from the post office in Warm Springs. If you are 18 or older and an Oregon Resident – you can register to vote. The voter registration deadline for the May 18 th election is coming up tomorrow.

The Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a Virtual Forum for Jefferson County 509-J school board candidates this evening at 7pm. KWSO will also broadcast the forum on 91.9 FM.

There is a Virtual Men’s Talking Circle every Monday at 6:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the Zoom Link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page (https://us02web.zoom.os/j/82789298525)

In Warm Springs a burn permit is required for yard debris and you can pick up your permit at the Warm Springs Fire Dispatch office. Remember not to burn on windy days; never leave a fire unattended: and be certain the fire is completely out prior to leaving. Have a water source and shovel available while burning. Keep debris piles small adding material gradually as the pile burns down. Call Police Dispatch before you start your burn to give them your permit number.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

Spring Cardo Club is Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-8am meeting in the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. Everyone is welcome. To learn more email jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org or call Joe Arthur at 541-553-3243.

