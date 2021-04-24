KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 25, 2021

We can all make a difference in ending the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle every Sunday afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. You can find the ZOOM info on today’s calendar on KWSO dot org. (Meeting ID: 817 6198 2763 Passcode: SCsunday)

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice. The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources water department has ordered parts and testing cables that are needed for the repairs and they expect those items to arrive around May 15th.

Voter registration outreach is being offered on Monday from 11:30 – 1:30 across from the post office in Warm Springs. If you are 18 or older and an Oregon Resident – you can get registered to vote.

The Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a Virtual Forum for Jefferson County 509-J school board candidates tomorrow at 7pm. You can also listen to the forum broadcast live on KWSO radio at 91.9 FM.

Saturday service will return for Cascades East Transit on May 1st. This includes Community Connector routes, including Warm Springs – Madras Route 20. Visit Cascades East Transit ONLINE to see the schedule.

The Warm Springs Resource Management Interdisciplinary Team is in a 30 day public comment period for the Burned Area Rehabilitation plan for the Lionshead Fire. The Project Assessment is focused on reforestation. You can find copies of the plan at the Post Office, the Tribal Administration Building, at the Natural Resources and Forestry Offices and also ONLINE.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration is cancelled for this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the safety of our community and for powwow travelers. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their latest article on “Hiking” posted on the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.