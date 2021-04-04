KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 5, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

Anyone 18 and older who lives in Warm Springs or works in Warm Springs or who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Just call 541-553-2131 for an appointment.

Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden is doing a series of live online town halls. He will have the Jefferson County meeting Monday morning at 10:30. You can find the link to watch at KWSO dot org on our Community Calendar.

The Senior Wellness Program will resume meal deliveries today. All curbside meals can be picked up at the Agency Longhouse starting at 11am. The temporary phone number for meals on Monday – Wednesday and Friday mornings is 541-553-0498. All COVID-19 safety protocols continue to be in place.

There is a Virtual Beginner Strength Training and Cardio class with instructor Jennifer Robbins on Mondays in the noon area on ZOOM. You can find the link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

There is a Virtual Men’s Talking Circle every Monday at 6:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the ZOOM LINK on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Museum at Warm Springs will feature the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that will be in the Changing Exhibits Gallery this Thursday, April 8th thru May 29th.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system has a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice.

Spring Cardo Club is Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-8am meeting in the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. Everyone is welcome. To learn more email jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org or call Joe Arthur at 541-553-3243.

Cascades East Transit now offers a Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service that provides a ride for Veterans to help them make it to medical appointments or to meet their health care needs. The number to call for the Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service is 541-385-8680. The service operates Monday thru Friday 7am – 6pm.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is accepting applications for student after school work. This is for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra at 541-553-3324

