KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 4, 2021

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system has a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice.

The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Madras is having Easter Services this morning at 11am. Everyone is welcome. A BBQ will follow.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program Food Bank will be open today from noon until 4pm. They are located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is doing an online drug and alcohol survey to get input from Tribal Members. The survey can be done anonymously but you do have the option to include your name and be entered into a raffle for prizes. You can find the Survey Link in today’s community calendar on KWSO dot org.

Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden is doing a series of live online town halls. He will have the Jefferson County meeting tomorrow morning at 10:30. You can find the link to watch at KWSO dot org on our Community Calendar.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their video posted on their YOUTUBE PAGE about: ITBS – thigh and knee pain.

The Heart of Oregon Corps Thrift Store in Madras will be reopening this spring. Local students who participate in an on the job skills training program at the store will begin pre-opening training this month. They plan on reopening in April or May.

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Anyone 18 and older who lives in Warm Springs or works in Warm Springs or who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Just call 541-553-2131 for an appointment.

Online pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Deschutes County fairgrounds is open to Central Oregon residents age 16 and up. You can sign up ONLINE.

KWSO wants to thank you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs!

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.