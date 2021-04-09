KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 10, 2021

There is a COVID-19 Vaccine Event on Monday for anyone who lives or works in Warm Springs or who is I.H.S. eligible or family members of those folks. You can call for an appointment at 541-553-2131 or they will be taking walk-ins. This is a Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Event on Monday from 10am – 3pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church.

We thank you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs!

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is still accepting applications for players and coaches for T-Ball and Rookies. Minor league baseball practices are at 4 at the Lil’ Bucks field. Major baseball has practice at the Papoose field. Junior baseball practices at 6. Minor softball practices at 4:30 and the Major/Junior softball team practices at 6. Practice times and locations are subject to change. To learn more you can check the league WEBSITE or call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water System continues to be under a boil water notice.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting their Oregon Women Veterans’ Conference virtually on Saturday, May 22nd. Women veterans who have served in every era and branch of military service are invited to join in this event. Attendance is free, but ONLINE registration is required.

The Water Control Board and Branch of Natural Resources are in the process of drafting a new Clean Water Act – Section 401 Water Quality Certification for the continued operation of the Warm Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant. They have a Certification DRAFT ready for public comment and have posted a PUBLIC NOTICE for this water quality certification. You can contact Mike McKay, Warm Springs Hydrologist at 541-553-2020 for more information.

This week Tuesday thru Friday – Warm Springs Commodities will have an apple giveaway in the food bank building. You can stop by between 9am and 5pm. Call 541-553-3422 if you have any questions.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.