KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 1, 2021

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th.

Cascades East Transit Saturday Service returns to Warm Springs and other Community Connector Routes today. You can find information on routes and schedules ONLINE. Saturday pick-up times by Warm Springs Market are mornings at 8:22 and 8:44 also at 11:56 and 12:18 and afternoons at 3:13 and 3:35.

Warm Springs Housing Authority now is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. You can learn more and apply ONLINE. They have lots of money and not enough applications so click on that link to see if you qualify and you can apply.

The Workforce innovation and Opportunity Act Program in Warm Springs is advertising for Native Americans, Alaska Natives or Native Hawaiians – ages 18-24 that live in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook Counties to learn more about Training in Construction Trades, Heavy Highway Construction, Getting your CDL, and Basic Automotive Skills. If you are self-motivated and interested in these opportunities call 541-553-3328 or 541-553-3324.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration is cancelled at the end of June this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the safety of our community and for powwow travelers. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government.

The Johnson O’Malley program has applications available now for Spring Extra Curricular Activities for Jefferson County 509-J & South Wasco County School District students. We have the downloadable forms on KWSO’s WEBSITE

There is a special district election on May 18th with 3 positions on the ballot for the Jefferson County 509-J school board and 1 position for the Education Service District. Raylene Thomas and Jim Rahi have filed to run for the Education Service District position. For 509-J School Board position #1 – incumbent Laurie Danzuka is running unopposed. For position #2 – incumbent Jamie Hurd and Lorien Stacona are on the ballot. For position #3, Jaylyn Suppah and Jacob Struck are running. You can mail your ballot to return it until Thursday May 13th and after that you should place it in an official ballot drop box. In Warm Springs the box is across the street from the post office. There now is a drop box in Simnasho in the parking lot of Three Warriors Market. In Madras the ballot drop box is in the parking lot of the County Clerk’s office on D Street. You can put your ballot in any Oregon drop box and it will be counted as long as it’s turned in by 8pm on Election Day May 18th.

