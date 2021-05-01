KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 2, 2021

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

And please don’t wait – – vaccinate. Getting vaccinated protects our elders and others who are vulnerable. The pandemic and restrictions will continue until 80% of the population is vaccinated so please help make that happen.

Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle every Sunday afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. You can find the ZOOM info on today’s caledar on KWSO dot org. (Meeting ID: 817 6198 2763 Passcode: SCsunday)

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting their Oregon Women Veterans’ Conference virtually on Saturday, May 22nd. Women veterans who have served in every era and branch of military service are invited to join in this event. Attendance is free, but ONLINE registration is required.

Portland General Electric’s Project Zero has an internship opportunity for young adults ages 20 to 24. There are upcoming ZOOM information sessions on April 21st, 29th and May 3rd. To participate – RSVP taaj.armstrong@pgn.com

You can check out the radio play THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPER INDIAN by registering for free. To access this 3 part audio story – order 1 free ticket and fill in the required information and you can listen thru next Wednesday (May 5th) at no cost. https://theautry.org/events/signature-programs/native-voices-at-the-autry

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is having a Kindergarten Welcome event on Tuesday, May 18th from 4-6pm at the school office. Families can pick up and drop off their registration packet. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st need to register now for kindergarten. When you drop off your Kindergarten packet you receive a bag of supplies for the summer to help you get ready for kindergarten at the big school this fall.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice. The Water/Wastewater department expect parts that are needed for the repairs to arrive around May 15th.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their new video posted on their YouTube Page about: Springtime Running. ​ https://youtu.be/-uIBINKKzg8

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.