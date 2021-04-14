KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 15, 2021

Individuals 18 and older and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs or who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for an appointment. KWSO wants to thank you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs!

Warm Springs Nation Little League continues to accept coaching applications for T-ball, Rookies, and for Minor and Major Softball. Each team must have 2-3 coaches per team. T-Ball – Is still accepting applications players. You can get an application and learn more on their WEBSITE or call Edmund at 541-325-3856

Apples are being given away thru tomorrow from 9am until 5pm at the Warm Springs Commodities/Food Bank in the industrial park. You can call if you have any questions, 541-553-3422. Their Food Bank will be open this Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4pm.

Cascades East Transit offers a Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service. You can call to arrange for a ride to any type of healthcare related need. Call 541-385-8680. This is a door to door service for veterans who live in Jefferson, Crook & Deschutes Counties and on the Warm Springs Reservation.

This month is sexual assault awareness month and Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services reminds us that sexual harassment, assault and abuse can happen anywhere, including online. As we increasingly connect online – we must learn about how to practice digital consent – intervene when we see harmful content or behaviors – and ensure that online spaces are respectful and safe. If you are anyone you know is experiencing sexual harassment online or at any time – call Victims of Crime Services at 541-553-2293 to schedule an appointment.

Warm Springs Housing Authority COVID19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) for Renters Only is taking applications. The ERA program provides financial assistance for Rent, Utilities & Other Housing Expenses to eligible households. You can find link to the online application HERE.

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th.

The Warm Springs Resource Management Interdisciplinary Team opened a 30 day public comment period yesterday for the Burned Area Rehabilitation plan for the Lionshead Fire. The Project Assessment is focused on reforestation. You can find copies of the plan at the Post Office, the Tribal Administration Building, at the Natural Resources and Forestry Offices and also ONLINE.

There is an Earth Day Community Clean Up next Wednesday from 8am until noon at the Community Center Parking Lot – and from 9am – noon at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Supplies, water and lunch will be provided with masks and social distancing required.

Tribal Members interested in pursuing higher education or trade school in the fall of 2021 should plan on completing all requirements for the Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship no later than the July 1st annual deadline. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or by checking our the article on the SPILYAY TYMOO WEBSITE

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Washanaksha Cultural Coalition is seeking grant applications for projects and activities in support of the arts and heritage. You can download a Grant Application packet HERE . And hard copies are available at: the Museum at Warm Springs; KWSO; and Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. The deadline to submit an application is May 7th.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.